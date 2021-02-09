Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: List of 27,069 Invalid Candidates Released; Check Here

Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released a list of invalid candidates for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam 2020 on its official portal official website- www.csbc.bih.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on March 14 and 21 for the recruitment to 8,415 posts of Bihar Police Constable. Applications of a total of 27,069 candidates have been rejected and the portal details the reason for rejection. Application were rejected on the grounds of not uploading the photo or signature properly, incorrect filling of forms, etc. Candidates can click on the link given below to check whether their application has been accepted.

CSBC 2020 Constable recruitment rejection list: Direct Link

CSBC Constable exam date notification: Direct Link

CSBC 2020 Constable recruitment notification: Direct Link

According to the notice, there are 15,054 candidates who have registered but have not filled the application form. There are 10,600 candidates who have cancelled the application form themselves. 1,415 candidates applied more than once or did not upload photos and signatures or applied as female candidates. The applications of all these candidates have been rejected.

Out of total 8415 posts, 3489 vacancies are for general category, 1470 vacancies are for general category EBC, 1307 for SC, 980 for OBC, 842 for EWS, 245 for BC and 82 are for recruitment of ST candidates.

The examination will be of intermediate (10 + 2) level:In this recruitment of CSBC, the eligible candidates will be selected after qualifying the written examination, and physical measurement and efficiency test. The written examination will be of intermediate (10 + 2) level, in which questions will be asked from the detailed syllabus of Class 12 level of Bihar Board. The written exam will be held for a total of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The authorities will release a final merit list based on the performance of candidate in the written exam and PET/PST.