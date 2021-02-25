Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,380 Vacancies Today at csbc.bih.nic.in; Check Here

The registration for Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 will start today. Interested candidates must resiter on the Central Selection Board of Constable’s (CBSC) official website, www.csbc.bih.nic.in. A total of 2,380 vacancies will be filled out of which, 1487 are for male candidates and 893 are for female candidates. The last date for registration is March 25.

Follow these steps to apply for the post of Bihar Police Fireman:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSC, www.csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage you will see a tab that reads ‘Bihar Fire Services’, click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will find a hyperlink regarding the application form. Click on it. `

Step 4: Download the application form and fill in all the details asked. Once done, submit it

Step 5: Take a print of the submitted form for your future reference.

Only those candidates who have completed their Class 12 exam from a recognised institute will be eligible for the post. The aspirants must also be at least 18 years old as of August 1, 2020.

Category wise age limit for the post:

General (Male and Female) – 18 to 25 YearsBackward Class Male and Other Backward Class Male – 18 to 27 YearsBackward Class Female and Other Backward Class Female – 18 to 28 YearsScheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Male and Female) – 18 to 30 Years

Here is a look at the number of posts available category wise:

General: 957

Economically Weaker Class: 238

Scheduled Castes: 378

Scheduled Tribes: 23

SCBC: 419

Other Backward Class: 268

Other Backward Class Women: 97

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam and physical eligibility test. The candidates who make it to the final merit list for Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 will be offered the post.