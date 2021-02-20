Bihar Police Lady Constable Final Result for 2021 declared at csbc.bih.nic.in

The Results for the Bihar Police Lady Constable 2020 have been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar on Saturday. Those candidates who appeared for the examination of Bihar Police Lady Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can download the list of the final results from the official website: csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 558 candidates have cleared the final round of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) according to the final result list. The examinations were conducted on February 2 and 3 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State High School (Patna High School), Gardani bagh, at Patna. Whereas, the written exam took place on October 4, 2020and the results for the same were declared by October 22, 2020. A total of 1,959 candidates were present for the examination, while 311 remained absent.

Candidates should follow these steps below to download the result from the direct link mentioned for the Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020.

Step 1: Enter the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: As the website opens, look for the ‘Bihar Police’ flashing on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: On the new webpage click on the link that reads 'Results: Final Result of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable. (Advt. No. 01/2020)'

Step 4: As you click on the link a PDF file will open up in a new tab.

Step 5: Check the result and download the Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020. If you find your name in the list, take a print out of the list for further reference.

Those candidates who have found their names on the selected list of candidates should report to the women police cell at Bagha, with the required original documents for verification purposes from March 1, 2021 to March 25, 2021.