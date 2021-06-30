India Post Bihar Circle Recruitment: Apply for 1,940 posts, 10th Pass Can Also Apply

India Post has extended the last date to submit online applications for the Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in the Bihar circle up to July 14. Initially, the last date was June 30. Those aspirants who are interested and eligible for the position can apply at the official website of the India Post. The recruitment drive is being done to fill 1,940 vacancies. The age of the candidate applying for this particular post must be between 18 and 40 years.

Bihar Postal GDS Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official website of India Post

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a link that reads ‘Registration’. Click it and fill the registration form. After you have successfully completed the registration you will get a registration number. Note it down safely.

Step 3: Go back to the homepage of the official website and click on the hyperlink that reads ‘Bihar (1940 posts)’.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will be asked to enter your registration number and choose Bihar in the ‘Circle Applying for’ option. Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Fill the application form with accurate details and attach all relevant documents in the format that is mentioned.

Step 6: Cross-check everything and proceed to pay fees.

Step 7: Once done hit the submit button and download the successfully submitted page.

Step 8: Take a print of the page and keep it for your future reference.

Those applying for this post need to have a class 10 certificate. The aspirant should have passed math, local language, and English exams. The certificate should be from a recognised education board.

