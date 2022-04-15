Bihar Power Holding BSPHCL Assistant Engineer, Revenue Offer Recruitment for 185 Posts, Applications Closing Soon

Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has invited applications for filling 185 posts of Assistant Electrical Engineer (General), Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO), Assistant Engineer (Civil), Accounts Officer, Revenue Officer and others. The recruitment is open only for candidates working in BSPHCL or any of its four subsidiary companies, NBPDCL, SBPDCL, BSPTCL and BSPGCL. Candidates may apply online on BSPHCL’s official website on or before the last date, i.e. April 18. After successful submission of the application, candidates will be given a chance to make any amendment in the form on April 21. The recruitment exam is tentatively slated to be held on May 12.

BSPHCL 2022: Selection

Candidates will be selected from the merit list prepared based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The minimum qualifying marks for the test will be 40 percent for general candidates, 35.5 percent for backward classes, 34 percent for EBCs and 32 percent for SC/ST/Female/PHP (Divyang) candidates.

BSPHCL 2022: Eligibility

To be eligible for the recruitment, the applicant should have attained the age of 21 years but must not be more than 50 years old as of December 31, 2021. Additionally, the candidate should have served at least three years as a regular employee in BSPHCL or the subsidiary companies. Detailed information about other eligibility criteria including educational qualifications as per the post is available in the official notification. Candidates can access the notification on BSPHCL’s website.

BSPHCL 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Log on to bsphcl.co.in

Step 2. Click on the “Apply/Validate online form against ENN-03/2022 (Internal)" link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Create a new registration by submitting the required information.

Step 4. Proceed with the application process and fill the form.

Step 5. Pay the application fee using available online methods.

Step 6. Submit your form and save a copy of the acknowledgment for future use or reference.

BSPHCL 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for recruitment is Rs 1000. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST, PwD categories and Female Bihar Domicile applicants will have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

