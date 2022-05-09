Bihar Public Services Exam Leaked, BPSC Seeks Cyber Cell Probe

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the 67th preliminary state services examination after the question paper was found floating on social media platforms. As soon as reports of a question paper being circulated reached authorities, a committee was set-up to validate the claims. The committee had confirmed that the question paper being circulated as the same as the one which was to be given to students on May 8. Now, the commission is considering taking help of cyber cell to investigate further into the matter.

A large number of students had appeared for the exam by when the committee had come to a conclusion. The question paper, however, was on WhatsApp ahead of the beginning of the exam. According to reactions from test-takers, it was the set-C which was leaked online.

In video | BPSC Paper Leak

While the BPSC is yet to inform how the question paper got leaked, the opposition has taken to Twitter to criticize the commission. Leader of Opposition - Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav had written via a Tweet saying, “Bihar Public Service Commission, which ruined the lives of crores of youth and candidates of Bihar, should now be renamed as “Bihar Public Paper Leak Commission"."

बिहार के करोड़ों युवाओं और अभ्यर्थियों का जीवन बर्बाद करने वाले बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग का नाम बदलकर अब “बिहार लोक पेपर लीक आयोग” कर देना चाहिए।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 8, 2022

A lot of students have also recorded small videos from the BPSC exam centres wherein they claim that the commission is running a scam. The videos being circulated shows that the exam had started way ahead of scheduled time for ‘selective students’ while others were still trying to get inside the exam hall.

The BPSC 67th exam was held across state for over 6 lakh candidates across 38 districts and 1083 exam centres.

