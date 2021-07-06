Bihar: Record Placement In IIT Patna During Covid-19 Lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the education sector across states in India including Bihar. During the lockdown period government and private educational institutions were closed for months. There was a massive job loss across sectors with bleak prospects of new recruitment.

However, during the lockdown period IIT Patna and NIT Patna witnessed record campus placement. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the placement process was completed online. Compared to its previous year records there was a 10.39 percent increase in placement at IIT Patna this year, whereas in NIT Patna only 66 percent placement has been possible so far. Another 7-8 companies are yet to come to campus placement.

This year maximum numbers of students from IIT have got job offers from IT sector during the campus placement. Students also got job offers from other sectors including software engineering, technology consulting and analytics. A total of 93.33 percent students of B.Tech and 68.63 percent students of M.Tech of the IIT got placement. The Computer Science department saw 100 percent placement for its students.

Over 111 companies came for campus placement at IIT Patna this year while in 2019 only 95 companies participated in the same. More than 10 companies have selected students with job offers of Rs 30 lakh per annum package. Students got offers from government ogranisations as well. Mexico based IT company UnDOS Tres also gave students international job offers.

This year, the companies which participated in campus placement included Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Games Cart among others.

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, placements at NIT Patna began late this year, and only 66 percent of placements have been completed so far. In 2019, 95.56 percent of candidates were placed, compared to 94.18 percent in 2018. The CSE department’s students got the most placements. So far, 126 students have received employment offers out of a total of 176. Students have landed jobs at Adobe for Rs 44 lakh package, Amazon for Rs 30 lakh package and other firms. Prof Samrat Chaudhary, the Placement Head, stated that corporations came this time but took a smaller number of students. Some companies only accepted a couple of students.

