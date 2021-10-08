Bihar Sainik School Recruiting for Various Posts, Salary up to Rs 70000. Details

The Sainik School in Gopalganj, Bihar, has invited applications for the posts of post-graduate teacher, trained graduate teacher, ward boy and MTS. There are a total of 16 vacancies at the institution. The operations of the Sainik School are monitored by the Ministry of Defence. The eligible candidates can apply for these posts by downloading the application form. The application forms for these posts are available on the official website of Sainik School Gopalganj https://www.ssgopalganj.in/. The last date to apply for these posts is October 9, 2021.

According to the official notification issued by the school administration, the application form should be accompanied by important documents, including self-attested photocopies of certificates, passport size photograph, resume, mobile number, email ID and a crossed bank draft of Rs 500. However, the bank draft of the application fee for the candidates of the SC and ST category is Rs 400. The branch for bank draft is State Bank of India, Narania Branch (Code-09212), District Gopalganj (Bihar).

The application form is required to be posted at Principal, Sainik School Gopalganj, PO- Hathwa, District- Gopalganj- 841436.

Vacancy details:

PGT Chemistry- 01

TGT Computer Science- 01

Medical Officer- 01

Ward Boy- 01

MTS-12

Educational Qualification:

For PGT Chemistry: MSc degree in Chemistry with minimum 50% marks. If a candidate has Integrated MSc, then there is no restriction on marks. He/she should have done B. Ed and should be able to teach in English.

For TGT Computer Science - B.Tech in Computer Science, BCA in IT.

Medical Officer- MBBS degree is required

Ward Boy - 10th pass with good communication skills in English.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - Cook, Mason, Carpenter, Welder, Gardener and Electrician will be given preference.

Salary:

PGT –Rs 47600 per month

TGT- Rs 44900 per month

Medical Officer – Rs 71000 per month

Ward Boy - Rs 18000 per month

MTS- Rs 21060 per month

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.