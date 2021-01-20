Bihar Staff Nurse Recruitment Application Closes Today; Apply Here Before 6 pm

The State Health Society Bihar is inviting online applications for the post of staff nurse and today is the last to complete the registration process. Eligible candidates must apply online by visiting the official website- statehealthsocietybihar.org. The application window will close by 6 pm.

State Health Society Bihar has invited applications to fill 4,102 vacant positions of staff nurses. Interested candidates will be required to appear in a computer-based test.

Important Dates:

Starting of online application: December 31, 2020

Last date for online application: January 20, 2021

Last date for payment of fees: January 20, 2021

Key Details:

Post Name: Staff Nurse

Number of vacant seats: 4102

Pay Scale: Rs 20,000 per month

Age limit: 18 to 40 years maximum (Age will be calculated based on January 1, 2021)

SHSB Bihar Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

To apply for this post, candidates must have one of these educational qualifications:

A BSc Nursing degree from any institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and registered with the Nursing Council. Nursing training or experience from any nursing school/institute recognized by BSC Indian Nursing Council. The candidate should be registered with the Nursing Council.

Applicants who have done a GNM (General Nurse and Midwifery) course from any nursing school/institute recognized by the Nursing Council of India.

Application Fee:

State Health Society, General, Backward Class, EWS, and MBC category candidates who are applying for this vacancy will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 as an application fee. Apart from this, SC, ST, and female candidates have to deposit Rs 250. Fees can be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking, or e-challan.