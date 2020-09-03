Bihar STET 2019 Re-exam Admit Card Released at bsebstet2019.in; Test to be Held from Sept 9 to 21

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Bihar STET 2019 re-exam on its official website at http://www.bsebstet2019.in/#no-back-button. Those who have applied for Bihar STET 2019 re-exam can also download their admit card from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 re- exam is scheduled to be held from September 9 to September 21.

Bihar STET 2019 admit card is an important document without which candidates will not be allowed to take the exam. It carries information including time and venue of the examination, name of the candidate and important instructions.

The exam will take place in three shifts in different centres located at Patna, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Gaya, Chhapra, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Bhagalpur and Purnea districts.

How to download Bihar STET 2019 admit card

Step 1: You can visit the official of BSEB at www.bsebstet2019.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link to download Bihar STET Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth in the DDMMYYYY format to log in

Step 4: Your STET 2019 re-exam admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take printout for the exam day

Candidates should carefully check all the information printed on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they can immediately contact authorities concerned.

Bihar STET 2019 re-exam is a computer-based test. All those appearing for the exam will be provided a username and password to log in before beginning of the exam. They will also have to fill required details, following which they will be allowed to start the test.

BSEB has asked candidates to reach exam centres one hour before commencement of the exam. The gates at exam centres will close half an hour before the exam time. No candidate not be allowed to enter the exam centres after the deadline.

Applicants will have to don face masks and carry hand sanitisers to exam centres. Those with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to take Bihar STET 2019 re-exam.