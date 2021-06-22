Bihar STET 2019 Result: Marks For Urdu, Sanskrit, Social Science Subjects Released

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the pending results of three subjects of Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 examination on Monday. Choudhary released the results online along with the additional chief secretary of the education department, Sanjay Kumar and chairperson of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Anand Kishor.

Earlier, the principal secretary had announced that the pending results of the three subjects would be announced by June 22. Choudhary said that STET was conducted for 15 subjects out of which results of 12 subjects were declared in March this year, however, due to technical difficulties, results of Urdu, Sanskrit and Social Science subjects could not be uploaded.

Earlier there were reports that the results of Urdu, Sanskrit and Social Science were also delayed due to a paper leak from one exam centre in Gaya in January last year.

A total of 1, 09, 667 candidates appeared for Paper 1 (classes IX and X) and 45, 284 appeared for Paper 2 (classes XI and XII) in all the 15 subjects of STET. Out of this, 1.27 lakh appeared in the other 12 subjects. According to the minister, a total of 832 candidates have been selected in the Urdu subject, 862 in Sanskrit have secured a place in the merit list and 4, 383 have bagged the position in social science subject. A total of 24 thousand 500 candidates have passed by combining both the papers.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check and download the results of Paper 1 of Sanskrit, Urdu and Science subjects by logging in to BSEB’s official website, www.besebstet2019.in.

The results of these subjects can be checked by following these simple steps.

Log in to the official website of BSEB — www.bsebstet2019.in. Click on the Result of STET 2019. Enter your date of birth and the application number provided. The result of the specific subject will appear on the screen. Download the result and take out its print for future reference.

