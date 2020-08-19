Bihar STET Admit Card to be Released on Aug 25; Check More Details at bsebstet2019.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 on August 25. The admit card can be downloaded from the official BSEB STET site at bsebstet2019.in. The examination will begin from September 9 and will go on till September 21, 2020. The exam has been postponed twice previously.

BSEB will be conducting separate examinations for secondary and upper secondary teachers in Bihar. Around 2.4 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam. For the unversed, the exam was previously conducted in January, but the paper had gotten leaked. As a result it was cancelled. So all the students who had appeared for that exam will be reappearing in September.

This paper will be filling up 37,440 posts for Teachers in Bihar. The exam will be divided into two parts namely paper 1 and paper 2. Paper I will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm while Paper-II will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Both these papers are of 150 marks each.

Those belonging to the general category will have to score 50 percent marks to qualify while those from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe will have to score 45 percent to clear the written test.

Once this is cleared, the said candidates will have to appear for a physical test and medical exam.