Bihar to Reopen Schools, Colleges From July 1, Classes on Alternative Days

The Bihar has announced the state will open up of educational institutes from July 7. Schools and colleges will reopen in a phased manner and students will be asked to attend the offline classes on a voluntary basis. The detailed guidelines is being prepared by the department and will be rolled out officially on July 6.

The reopening of the physical classes will be a step-by-step process, starting with higher educational institutes followed by the schools. The probability is that it will begin with 50 per cent attendance with students being allowed on alternate days. A written consent from the parents allowing the kids to attend offline classrooms in schools and colleges is expected to be made necessary.

After reopening, they will have to follow detailed all the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines as per the government rules such as maintaining physical distance between students in classrooms and use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent hand-washing etc will be made mandatory.

As per sources in the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Bihar government is considering online classes to be continued along with offline classes. “Both of them will run simultaneously and parents will be given choice to choose from either of the model," said a senior officer in the Bihar education department.

All educational institutes in the state have remained closed since March 2020. Opening up of educational institutions will be one of the major indicators of normalcy returning back.

The Bihar government is also contemplating the idea of introducing crash courses for students to compensate for the loss they suffered due to closure of schools.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here