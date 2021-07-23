Bihar to Reopen Schools for Classes 1 to 10 in August

Amid a fall in daily new cases of COVID-19, the Bihar government has announced the physical reopening of schools for the students of classes 1 to 10 from next month. The state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has informed that the physical classes for the students of class 1 to 10 will resume from the second week of August 2021.

Since April the schools have been shut, after a brief opening in January and February this year, due to the second wave of coronavirus as the state was reporting over 45,000 cases on a daily basis.

Choudhary has also said that the current partial unlock will be effective in the state till August 6, 2021. From August 7, some more relaxations will be provided in the state, details of which will be announced later. He said that the reopening of schools from classes 1 to 10 will be one of those relaxations.

The announcement made by the Minister comes days after the government allowed the reopening of schools for classes 11 and 12. It also permitted the reopening of colleges and universities with 50% capacity. The students were asked to attend the educational institutions on alternative days.

While issuing the above directions, Sanjay Kumar, the Additional Chief Secretary of Education department in Bihar also asked the school, colleges and universities to follow the COVID-19 protocol strictly.

The government also issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to the institutes and directed them to ensure that everyone follows them in spirit and letter. It asked the educational institutes to adhere to safety measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing the premises.

Bihar will soon join the states including Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka which have reopened schools and colleges in a phased manner. Many states are waiting for the completion of Covid-19 vaccination of students and staff for re-opening of schools.

