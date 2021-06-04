Bihar to Reserve 33% Seats For Girls In Engineering, Medical Colleges

Bihar government has proposed to reserve 33 per cent seats (or one-third seats) for girl students in medical and engineering colleges across the state. The proposal was passed in the high-level meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, and Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar were present in the meeting. This comes a day after the Chief Minister on Wednesday announced to reserve seats for girl students in medical and engineering colleges.

In a review meeting on Wednesday, CM Kumar said that the government’s aim is that the girl students of the state do not have to go to other states or countries for medical and engineering studies. The reservation in the seats for medical and engineering studies would encourage the girl students to come forward for getting higher education in large numbers.

Bihar Education Minister termed the step for reservation of seats for girls as “historic”.

राज्य के मेडिकल और इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में लड़कियों के लिए 33% सीट आरक्षित की जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री जी ने प्रस्तावित विधयेक पर बैठक कर यह ऐतिहासिक निर्णय लिया है! इससे छात्राएं उच्च एवं तकनीकी शिक्षा की तरफ अधिक प्रेरित होकर #बिहार के विकास में अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करेंगी। pic.twitter.com/dBih5OCtBu — Vijay Kumar Choudhary (@VijayKChy) June 2, 2021

Two new Bills, Bihar Engineering Universities Bill, and Bihar Medical Education Bill, will be introduced by the state government in the next Assembly session in order to give formal shape to the proposal.

In the review meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation about the provisions of both bills. CM Kumar said that these two bills will be passed by the State Assembly and will become acts after getting a nod from the governor. Then, these new University Acts will be implemented in the state, he said.

In the review meeting, a proposal was also discussed to set up exclusive engineering and medical universities in the state. CM Kumar said the setting up of such universities will help the state in better management of medical and engineering colleges. Currently, there are about 10 government medical colleges in the state offering 1,125 seats and there are about 9,275 seats in 38 government engineering colleges.

