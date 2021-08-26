Bihar Varsity Invites Application For Recruitment of 602 Guest Teachers

A University in Bihar has invited applications for the job of part-time teachers in different subjects. Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, has invited applications from those who are willing to work as guest teachers. As many as 602 candidates will be selected based on their academic performance and interviews. Candidates will be recruited for a period of 11 months. If you are interested, visit the official website of the university, https://lnmu.ac.in/ to fill the application form. The last day for submission of the application is September 16.

Eligibility

-Candidates should have a masters degree with at least 55 percent marks in the subject for which he/she is applying

— Must have cleared NET or SLET or SET.

Age limit

Fifty-five years as on January 1, 2021. Age relaxations will be provided to candidates of the reserved category as per government rules.

How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University https://lnmu.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘APPLY FOR LNMU GUEST/PART-TIME TEACHERS’ under the news and announcement section on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on ‘Apply now’ and get yourself registered by using your mobile number and your email ID.

Step 4: Login by using a registered email ID and password

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload a passport size photo and relevant documents

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout for future use

Direct link of application form - https://govexams.com/lnmu_ guest/default.aspx

While candidates will be allowed to submit the online application form till September 16, the last date for submission of a hard copy of the printed application form is September 24. Candidates have to send the hard copy of the application form to the college administration via post.

Selection process

A selection committee formed by the university will prepare a merit list based on candidates’ academic performance and interview marks. The candidates who will make it to the merit list will be selected for the job.

Salary

Selected candidates will be paid an honorarium of Rs 1500 per class with a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month.

