BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021 via GATE score, Salary up to Rs 87,525
1-MIN READ

BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021 via GATE score, Salary up to Rs 87,525

BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021 (Representational)

BIS Scientist B Recruitment will be done on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), National Standards Body of India, has announced the recruitment of “Scientist B job for engineering graduates" in the specified disciplines. A total of 28 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. The application window will remain active till June 25.

Those willing to apply for BIS Scientist B recruitment can submit their application online on its official website. Successful applicants will be selected on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score.

BIS Scientist B recruitment 2021: Posts-wise vacancies

Instrumentation Engineering - 2

Environmental Engineering - 2

Civil Engineering - 13

Chemistry - 7

Textile Engineering - 4

BIS Scientist B recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational requirement: Candidates must hold a Bachelor degree in the relevant field of Engineering or Technology or equivalent with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate.

Age limit: The upper age limit must not exceed 30 years as of the closing date of application, that is, June 25, 2021.

Further, it is mandatory to have a valid GATE 2019/ 2020/ 2021 score.

BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1: Search for BIS official website in any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, go to the ‘What’s New’ tab and click on the BIS scientist B recruitment 2021 link

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click Here to Apply’

Step 4: Go to the registration tab and complete the process

Step 5: Save the login credentials and complete the BIS application form

Step 6: Make a payment of the BIS application fee, that is, Rs 100 and save the application form for future reference.

No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstances, the official notice said.

BIS Scientist B recruitment 2021: Selection process

Short-listing of candidates will be done on valid GATE scores and personal interview.

BIS Scientist B recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get monthly emoluments of Rs 87,525 at the time of joining.

first published:June 09, 2021, 19:00 IST