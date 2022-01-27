BIS Scientist Recruitment via GATE score, Salary at Rs 90,000

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications from eligible GATE-qualified engineering graduates for filling 22 posts of scientist B. The vacancies range across different engineering streams including civil, chemical, textile, and electrical. Application to the mentioned post will only be accepted online at bis.gov.in till 21 days from the publication of the advertisement on January 24.

Out of the total 22 posts, 15 are for the unreserved category, 3 posts are for OBC (NCL) candidates and 2 posts each are reserved for SC and EWS category candidates. Additionally, 1 seat each under electrical and civil engineering posts has been reserved for PwD candidates. Applications through any other modes will not be accepted under any circumstances. The recruitment is subject to reservation policies of the central government.

BIS Scientist Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Civil Engineering — 11

Chemical Engineering — 4

Textile Engineering — 2

Electrical Engineering — 5

BIS Scientist Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible to apply for this recruitment, the candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in the relevant field of engineering with at least 60 percent aggregate marks. Additionally, it is mandatory to have a valid GATE 2019/20/21 score.

Age Limit: The age limit for recruitment is 21 to 30 years. However, applicable relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved categories candidates as per the rules.

BIS Scientist Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Candidates will have to visit the official website of BIS

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the BIS recruitment link

Step 3. Fill in the application form

Step 4. Download and take a print out the filled application form further use

BIS Scientist Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

There’s no application fee for the BIS recruitment.

BIS Scientist Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The initial shortlisting will be done on the basis of the candidate’s GATE score. This will be followed by a round of personal interviews for the final selection.

BIS Scientist Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be entitled to remuneration in the Pay Level 10 as per the 7th Central Pay commission in addition to the applicable allowances. The gross salary at the time of joining for the posts would be approximately Rs 90,000 in Delhi.

