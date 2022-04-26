BITS Pilani Invites Applications for 6-weeks Start up Incubation, Anyone Can Apply

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani has invited applications for its start-up incubation, ‘Conquest’. Startups from all sectors and industries are allowed to apply. Over 30 startups will be selected who will receive personalized training in the form of one is to one session, and mentoring from over 80 mentors across more than 250 sessions. The registrations will be open till May 30 and are free of charge.

An initiative by the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, BITS Pilani, is India’s first student-run startup accelerator. “If you have a prototype ready, Conquest helps you get the needed headstart to optimize it. Conquest opens a gateway for established companies in their pre-funding phase to grow and scale their business,” reads the official website.

Also read| Soon Foreign Universities Will Set-up Campuses in India, UGC Forms Panel to Make Rules

Some of the major sectors that have joined the start-up incubation in the past are deep tech, fintech, EV, agritech, healthcare, etc. Among some of the notable alumni includes Tinkerbell Labs, Trell, SocialCops, ippo pay, Gamezop, etc.

Based on parameters like the idea, team, USP, market, and competition, Conquest shortlists 30 startups that begin their mentoring journey marked by one-on-one sessions with experts from the entrepreneurial world across different verticals like customer acquisition, product, growth, tech, fundraising, design and sales, and marketing, it claims.

The online mentoring programme is for a period of six weeks. “Transcending the boundaries of geography and time, our Top 15 startups get an opportunity to receive online mentoring over a 6-week period. Each session revolves around a critical aspect of startup growth, ranging across pitching, fundraising, building MVP, GTM Strategy, and finding a product-market fit,” the official website added.

The process of training includes mentoring, fireside chats, pitching, workshops and demo day. After a rigorous process of selection, the top 10 are given the opportunity to pitch before the biggest investment firms of the industry in Bangalore.

Read| IIT Delhi Researchers Develop Technology to Convert Diesel to Alternative Environmental-friendly Fuel

About the vision of Conquest, the website adds, “The Indian ecosystem is brewing with top-quality startups. It’s thriving. We are all-in for creating an impact and helping our startups set their sails toward success. With 18 years of evolution, Conquest has never backed down from delivering the best. We adapt and believe in the art of re-evaluating, improvising, and keeping up with the dynamic entrepreneurial world.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.