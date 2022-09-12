BITS Pilani Offers Online BSc in Computer Science, Anyone Can Apply, JEE, BITSAT Not Required

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani has launched a Bachelor’s in Computer Science course in online mode. The course will be offered online mode via the educational platform Coursera and is open to anyone and everyone interested. Students who have cleared their class 12 in any stream can opt for the course. It can be opted by students who have already enrolled in a college as well as working professionals.

This programme is offered twice a year in November and July. Applications are open for the November cohort. The early application deadline is October 17 while the final deadline is November 15. The classes will begin on November 30. The course is for the duration of three years, however, students can complete it at their own pace. The maximum time allocated to complete the degree is six years.

Even as BITS and Coursera claim that with the course, they aim at increasing accessibility, the course is offered at a whooping Rs 3.1 Lakh or USD 4,000 for Indian and USD 6,000 for international students. At present, the institute does not offer any fee waivers or scholarships.

A similar course is offered by IIT Madras, however, BITS claim that their course is will train students in a wider range of subjects under computer science and not just data science. Through this course, students will get hands-on experience and develop in-demand technical skills like Machine Learning, Data Structures, Algorithms, Human-Computer Interaction, and Web / App Development, as well as workplace skills such as leadership, problem-solving, and communication, claims BITS Pilani.

The newly launched course also has exit options as suggested by NEP and students who drop out after two years will be eligible for a diploma.

Being placed on the international platform, BITS is also expecting participation from foreign nationals, especially those from low-income countries where quality education is not yet accessible, the institute said while addressing the media. Indian universities offering courses at Coursera have students from 45 different nations from across the world, informed Coursera.

“We do see that immense potential. We wish to make a difference in developing parts of the world where access to higher quality education is not that easy. This kind of programme we also aim at having more enrolments from women and strick a gender balance which is tilted in most engineering institutions,” said Prof. G Sundar, Director, Off Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani.

