BITS Pilani Partners with IT Major Mphasis to Offer M.Tech Degrees to Employees

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has collaborated with information technology major Mphasis to offer M.Tech programmes to the company’s employees. The institute through its Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division will offer MTech programmes to develop skills and talent of the Mphasis. The employees will be able to pursue their degrees while continuing their job and without taking any career break. The collaboration is slated to begin from the academic year 2022 initially with 250 employees participating in the programme.

According to BITS, the programme has been designed to provide foundational knowledge of software engineering, allied subjects, and their application for seamless development of world-class software for global clients.

Announcing the collaboration, Prof. G. Sundar, Director Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, said, “We are pleased to initiate a collaboration between BITS WILP and Mphasis, an organisation that prioritises investing in a range of programmes specifically created for the well-being of the employees."

He added that through WILP division, the institute works with organisations to transform their working professional in a way that facilitates their career growth in sync with the company’s goals and evolving industry needs.

Mphasis’ Chief Human Resource officer Srikanth Karra said that the company was excited to onboard young talent who have the hunger to learn, a flair for agility, and are keen to solve higher-order client challenges.

BITS Pilani WILP, over the course of 40 years, has upskilled over 97,000 working professionals in various industries including, IT, Automotive, Manufacturing, Pharma, Chemicals, and Metals & Mining.

The WILPs offered by BITS Pilani aims to train the modern workforce with new skills by giving them continual learning and higher educational qualifications. WILP offers degree/diploma/certificate programmes developed by BITS Pilani in collaboration with leading organisations from various industry sectors

Declared an Institute of Eminence by the Government of India in 2018, BITS Pilani is rated among the best engineering institutes in the country. It features in line with various IITs. The institute offers undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes in engineering streams and other related science subjects.

