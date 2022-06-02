BITS Pilani to Upskill Professionals in Data Science, Analytics, Collaborates With CitiusTech

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division has collaborated with CitiusTech, a healthcare provider and a consulting solutions to teach students about emerging technologies such as data science and analytics technologies. The programme is for the working professional, the firm said and is for the CitrusTech’s employees.

With WILP, CitiusTech’s employees can now build deep data science and analytics expertise through high quality programmes, while they continue to work with us and deliver better engineering and analytics solutions to our global clients, it said in the official press release.

Elaborating about the partnership, Prof G Sundar, Director, Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, said, “As part of this endeavour, we are happy to partner with CitiusTech in the field of Data Science and Engineering, and Business Analytics. These programmes aim to help the enrolled individuals (from CitiusTech) to keep themselves abreast of emerging technologies and prepare them to anticipate and address market requirements in a specialised industry, such as healthcare.”

“With the growing adoption of digital transformation and new-age technologies in healthcare, there is a need to reskill or upskill technology professionals on a continuous basis,” said Vaishali Desai, Vice President & Head of Learning at CitiusTech.

As per the findings of Global Big Data and Business Analytics (GBDBA) Market report, the healthcare analytics market is projected to reach $75 billion by 2026 from an estimated $21 billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29 per cent during the forecasted period. The GBDBA size is also expected to reach $448 billion by 2027, the healthcare firm added.

“These numbers endorse the fact that the growth of value-based healthcare will be a huge opportunity and thereby makes a case for healthcare organisations to invest significantly in analytics,” it said.

