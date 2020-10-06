BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 Result Declared, Check Details at bitsadmission.com

The Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS) has declared the BITSAT 1st Iteration result 2020 on Tuesday on the official website for admissions. Candidates can check the result the official website for results and admission process.

The BITSAT is a national level entrance exam, conducted for admission to engineering courses in BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad campuses. The BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) was held from September 16 to September 23 this year. The institute had released the BITSAT 2020 score reports earlier.

Aspirants are requested to submit their Class 12 mark sheet and preference for degree programmes in order to complete the application process.

Further, it must be noted that the institute guarantees admission to board toppers. The topper or the first rank holder of the Physics, Chemistry, Maths stream will be considered for admission to all integrated courses in BITS Pilani. Students who have topped the Physics, Chemistry, Biology stream will be considered for admission to B. Pharmacy programme. There will be no entrance for the toppers of both PCB and PCM streams.

Steps to check BITSAT 1st Iteration result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website, bitsadmission.com

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads ITSAT iteration-I and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open wherein you will be asked to enter your credentials. After carefully entering your details, hit the submit tab

Step 4: New page comprising of 'BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 result’ will open

Step 5: Download or take a print out of the same for future reference