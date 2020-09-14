BITSAT 2020 Admit Card: BITS Pilani Releases Hall Ticket at bitsadmission.com, Exams from September 16

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the BITSAT 2020 admit card on its website - bitsadmission.com. The hall ticket can be downloaded by September 23.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020 will be conducted from September 16 to 18 and from September 21 to 23. The examination will be conducted in an online mode.

The BITSAT admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, application number, date and time of the exam and guidelines to be followed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping in view the pandemic, candidates will be required to abide by the government’s COVID-19 guidelines including covering mouth and nose with face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Candidates will be getting a consolidated time of three hours to write the exam. The test will have questions from Physics, Chemistry, English, Logical Reasoning, Mathematic and Biology sections.

Steps to download BITSAT 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website - bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the link to download the BITSAT 2020 hall ticket

Step 3: Enter user ID and password and press the login

Step 4: Your BITSAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details before downloading and taking a print out.

The direct link to download BITSAT 2020 hall ticket.

BITSAT is a national level entrance test which is conducted for admission to (BE/B.Pharm./M.Sc.) at various BITS Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

BITS Pilani also permits direct admission, without BITSAT, to top scorers of board examinations. BITS Pilani is also providing mock tests to candidates to understand the pattern of the exam.

The direct link to mock test.

Candidates are required to use the default login and passwords pre-filled in the link to take the mock tests.