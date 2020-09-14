BITSAT 2020 Admit Card: BITS Pilani Releases Hall Ticket at bitsadmission.com, Exams from September 16
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the BITSAT 2020 admit card on its website - bitsadmission.com. The hall ticket can be downloaded by September 23.
Image for representation
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the BITSAT 2020 admit card on its website - bitsadmission.com. The hall ticket can be downloaded by September 23.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020 will be conducted from September 16 to 18 and from September 21 to 23. The examination will be conducted in an online mode.
The BITSAT admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, application number, date and time of the exam and guidelines to be followed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keeping in view the pandemic, candidates will be required to abide by the government’s COVID-19 guidelines including covering mouth and nose with face masks and maintaining social distancing.
Candidates will be getting a consolidated time of three hours to write the exam. The test will have questions from Physics, Chemistry, English, Logical Reasoning, Mathematic and Biology sections.
Steps to download BITSAT 2020 admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official website - bitsadmission.com
Step 2: Click on the link to download the BITSAT 2020 hall ticket
Step 3: Enter user ID and password and press the login
Step 4: Your BITSAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details before downloading and taking a print out.
The direct link to download BITSAT 2020 hall ticket.
BITSAT is a national level entrance test which is conducted for admission to (BE/B.Pharm./M.Sc.) at various BITS Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.
BITS Pilani also permits direct admission, without BITSAT, to top scorers of board examinations. BITS Pilani is also providing mock tests to candidates to understand the pattern of the exam.
The direct link to mock test.
Candidates are required to use the default login and passwords pre-filled in the link to take the mock tests.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Pandey's Song from 'Khaali Peeli' is Now 'Beyonse Sharma Jayegi' and Internet is Facepalming Hard
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Pic with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Goes Viral
- Aliens on Venus? Potential Signs of Life Detected on the Inhospitable Planet
- Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Not in Hurry to File Bail Application, Says Lawyer
- Marvel's Avengers Review: A Game That's Barely Worthy Of Earth's Mightiest Heroes