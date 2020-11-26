BITSAT 2020 Final Cut-off Released at bitsadmission.com; How to Check Online

The BITSAT 2020 final cut-off has been released by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani. Those who appeared for BITSAT 2020 can check BITSAT 2020 final cut-off by visiting at bitsadmission.com. BITS Pilani holds BITSAT for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in its three campuses – Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. However, toppers of various education boards get direction admission to BITS.

BITSAT 2020 was conducted from September 16 to 23. It was a computer-based test.

BITSAT 2020 final cut-off: How to check -

Step 1: Visit at bitsadmission.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for final BITSAT-2020 score cut-offs

Step 3: A PDF will appear in which cut-offs for various programmes are mentioned

BITS Pilani has also informed students that there will be no further iterations as they have reached the planned numbers. "All applicable refunds will be processed and are expected to be completed by 25th of Dec 2020," it added.

Those who have been allotted seats in any of the three campuses can contact the faculty-in charge for any clarifications related to admissions.

The institute carried out six iterations and declared their results based on the performance of the candidates in the entrance test and choices locked by them. BITS Pilani announced iteration result on November 17.

Candidates who were allotted seats in any of the Indian campuses of BITS had to complete all the admission formalities, get their documents verified and pay admission fees.

Those who opt for pharmacy courses should have completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). On the other hand, candidates who apply for non-pharmacy courses should have completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

For both the programmes, candidates should have adequate proficiency in English.

Those who have chosen Mathematics in BITSAT should have secured a minimum of aggregate 75 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates who have opted Biology in BITSAT should have obtained a minimum of aggregate 75 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Apart from this, candidates should have got at least 60 per cent marks in each of the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology.