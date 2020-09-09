BITSAT 2020 Online Slot Booking Begins at bits-pilani.ac.in, How to Book Test Date/Time

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has opened the BITSAT-2020 slot booking for the candidates who had successfully registered themselves for BITS Admission Test. The varsity released list of exam centres on Wednesday and applicants can now book their test date and slots which will remain open till September 10, 5 pm.

Those who have already registered and have paid the examination fees can reserve their exam slot by logging in at the Online Test Booking System.

The BITSAT 2020 exam is slated to be held between September 16 to 23. The admit card for the exam will be released on Sunday, September 13. Eligible students can download the admit card from the website till September 23.

How to download admit card for the BITSAT 2020 exam:

Step 1: Log on to the official bits-pilani.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the option that reads admit card

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page, key in your credentials and hit the submit button

Step 4: A new page comprising of your admit card will open

Step 5: Click download or take a print of the same.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam centre.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) is a national level entrance test which is held for admission to (BE/B.Pharm./M.Sc.) at various BITS Pilani Campuses: Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. BITS Pilani also permits direct admission without BITSAT to top scorers of board exams. Non-Resident Indian students can appear for Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and their scores will be considered for admissions by the varsity.

The institute also offers mock tests for aspirants to understand the pattern of the exam. Candidates can use the default BITSAT login ids and passwords to take the BITSAT mock tests.