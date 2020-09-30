BITSAT 2020 Scorecard Released at bitsadmission.com; Edit Window for Integrated First Degree Courses Closed
Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) was conducted from September 16 to September 23. This year, BITSAT got delayed due to the COVID-19 situation across the country.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has put out BITSAT 2020 score card. Those who appeared for BITSAT 2020 can check their scores by visiting the official website of the exam at bitsadmission.com.
How to check BITSAT 2020 score card -
- Step 1: Visit at bitsadmission.com
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for login page to view score report
- Step 3: Provide user ID and password to log in
- Step 4: Score card will appear on screen
- Step 5: Take printout of that score report for future reference
BITS also offer admission to the toppers of Class 12 of various education boards. Those who have topped Class 12 Board exams with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Physics, Chemistry and Biology as their subjects can directly apply for admission by visiting the official website.
The institute allows Class 12 toppers with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics to apply for all integrated courses in BITS Pilani. On the other hand, toppers with Physics, Chemistry and Biology can only apply for B.Pharmacy programme.
Candidates who submitted preference form till September 29 for admission to Integrated First Degree courses can avail the edit window facility for making changes to the application. The window is open till today from 9 am to 5 pm. To edit preferences, candidates will have to log in using ID and password.
BITS, Pilani, conducts BITSAT for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharma courses at the three campuses, BITS Pilani, BITS Goa and BITS Hyderabad.
The exam asks questions from Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, Mathematic and Biology. BITSAT, a computer-based exam, is of three hours.
