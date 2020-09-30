Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

BITSAT 2020 Scorecard Released at bitsadmission.com; Edit Window for Integrated First Degree Courses Closed

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) was conducted from September 16 to September 23. This year, BITSAT got delayed due to the COVID-19 situation across the country.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BITSAT 2020 Scorecard Released at bitsadmission.com; Edit Window for Integrated First Degree Courses Closed
Representative Image.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has put out BITSAT 2020 score card. Those who appeared for BITSAT 2020 can check their scores by visiting the official website of the exam at bitsadmission.com.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) was conducted from September 16 to September 23. This year, BITSAT got delayed due to the COVID-19 situation across the country.

How to check BITSAT 2020 score card -

  • Step 1: Visit at bitsadmission.com

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for login page to view score report

  • Step 3: Provide user ID and password to log in

  • Step 4: Score card will appear on screen

  • Step 5: Take printout of that score report for future reference

BITS also offer admission to the toppers of Class 12 of various education boards. Those who have topped Class 12 Board exams with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Physics, Chemistry and Biology as their subjects can directly apply for admission by visiting the official website.

The institute allows Class 12 toppers with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics to apply for all integrated courses in BITS Pilani. On the other hand, toppers with Physics, Chemistry and Biology can only apply for B.Pharmacy programme.

Candidates who submitted preference form till September 29 for admission to Integrated First Degree courses can avail the edit window facility for making changes to the application. The window is open till today from 9 am to 5 pm. To edit preferences, candidates will have to log in using ID and password.

BITS, Pilani, conducts BITSAT for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharma courses at the three campuses, BITS Pilani, BITS Goa and BITS Hyderabad.

The exam asks questions from Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, Mathematic and Biology. BITSAT, a computer-based exam, is of three hours.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading