BITSAT 2021 Extends Application Deadline, Reschedules Entrance Tests

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has extended the application till July 7 up to 5 pm. The online entrance examination BITSAT 2021 has also been rescheduled and will now be conducted from August 3 to 6. This decision comes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and after several requests made by students about the extension of the application deadline.

As per the information available on the official website of BITS, the application editing window will be activated from July 4. The institute added that it is likely to begin the first semester of the academic year 2021-22 from September 14. However, the confirmed date will be announced at a later stage.

This is the second time BITS has extended the application deadline for BITSAT 2021. Originally, the entrance exam was slated to take place from June 24 to 29, while the application deadline was scheduled to conclude on June 30, however, due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic in April and May forced the institute to defer the exam dates.

BITSAT is a computer-based online entrance test conducted by BITS for admission to its integrated first-degree programs at Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses. Aspirants who are looking for admission can fill and submit their application form online on the official website.

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400 and for females, it has been set at Rs 2,900. Apart from India, the institute also conducts entrance exams in Dubai and candidates who wish to take up the exam at the Dubai centres will have to Rs 7,000 as an application fee, irrespective of gender.

