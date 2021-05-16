BITSAT 2021 Postponed, Application Deadline Extended

BITSAT 2021: The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has postponed the entrance exam BITSAT 2021 for admission to undergraduate courses. The exam which was scheduled to be held from June 24 to 29 will now be held in July-August. The new exam dates of the entrance test are not yet announced. The last date to apply for the BITSAT 2021 is also extended till 5 pm on June 30.

“Considering the current pandemic situation, The deadline for submission of Online applications for BITSAT-2021 is extended to 5:00 PM on June 30, 2021. BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed. BITSAT-2021 tests are likely to be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced through the website sometime during June 2021," the official notice read.

BITSAT 2021 is a computer-based online test for admissions to integrated first Degree programmes of BITS Pilani campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. BITSAT is a three-hour test consist of four parts - physics, chemistry, English and logical reasoning, and mathematics or biology. Students who have to answer 150 questions. Each question will be o three marks. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

If a candidate answers all the 150 questions (without skipping any question), the candidate will have an option of attempting 12 (twelve) extra questions, if there is still time left. These extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology only; four questions from each part. Further, once the candidate has opted for extra questions, he/she cannot go back for correction of any of the earlier answered 150 questions.

At the completion of the test, the computer will announce the result to the candidate in terms of the number of total correct answers and wrong answers, with the score. No student will be allowed to repeat the test in the same year.

Only students appearing for class 12 exams in 2021 or who have already passed in 2020 are eligible to appear for BITSAT-2021.

