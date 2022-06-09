BITSAT 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Here's How to Apply

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has extended the last date for the BITSAT 2022 applications. As per the official notification, candidates can now apply for the BITS admission applications till June 12, 2022. Applicants can apply for the BITSAT 2022, the entrance examination for admission to BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad, by visiting the official website, — bitsadmission.com.

Candidates must note that this admission process is for only online admission test for admissions to integrated first degree programmes in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The computer-based online-test will be held on July 2 onwards. Earlier, the last date of BITSAT 2022 registration was June 10, which has been extended to June 12. Candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board are eligible to apply for BITSAT exam 2022.

BITS Admissions 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Visit the official BITS admission website -bitsadmission.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘Apply here’ under BITSAT 2022

Step 3. Fill out the online application and upload all documents

Step 4. Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 5. Download the application form

Step 6. Take a printout of it for future reference.’

BITS Admissions 2022: Exam Pattern

As per the official notification, the the exam pattern of BITSAT 2022 consists of 130 questions in all. There will be four parts of the test, which will consist of Maths, Physics, Chemistry and the last part will have questions to check English proficiency and logical reasoning.

All questions are of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions); each question with a choice of four answers, only one is the correct choice. Each correct answer fetches three marks, while each incorrect answer has a penalty of one mark (-1 mark).

Further, no marks are awarded for questions not attempted. While the candidate can skip a question, the computer will not allow the candidate to choose more than one option as the correct answer.

