BITSAT 2023: Exam Dates to Release Soon at bitsadmission.com

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, will soon announce the BITSAT 2023 examinations on the official website. Candidates who are appearing for the BITSAT 2023 to get admission into various engineering (B.Tech) courses offered by BITS Pilani will be able to register by filling up the BITSAT 2023 application form through the official website- bitsadmission.com.

The BITSAT 2023 will be administered as a three-hour online Computer Based Test (CBT). The four areas of the BITSAT 2023 admission test will be Physics, Chemistry, Logical Reasoning, English Proficiency, and Mathematics or Biology. According to latest reports, there will be a total of 130 MCQs on the NCERT syllabus in the BITSAT 2023.

BITSAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are qualified and planning to take the BITSAT 2023 in order to enrol in one of the several B.Tech programmes must fulfil the requirements listed below in order to be admitted to BITS Pilani.

Education: The candidate must have earned at least 60% in each of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, and at least 75% overall in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (if they chose Mathematics in the BITSAT). Alternatively, they must have earned at least 75% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (if they chose Biology in the BITSAT).

BITSAT 2023: Exam Pattern

Candidates who are eligible and are preparing for BITSAT 2023 can go through the below-given table to know the BITSAT 2023 exam pattern.

BITSAT 2023: Marking Scheme

According to recent changes, each question in the BITSAT 2023 would be worth three marks, with one mark deducted for each erroneous response. However, failing to attempt the questions will result in a zero score. However, for objective-type questions, the computer will prevent pupils from selecting more than one right response.

