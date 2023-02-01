The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started the online registration process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2023. Candidates seeking admission for various degree programmes at BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses can register for the entrance test at bitsadmission.com. Along with the BITSAT registration process, the Institute has also declared the BITSAT 2023 examination dates.

According to the official schedule, the BITSAT 2023 Session-1 will begin on May 22 and end on May 26. While the BITSAT 2023 Session-2 will commence on June 18 and conclude on June 22. The deadline to submit the online application forms for both sessions is April 9. “A candidate may opt for any of Session-1 or Session-2 or “BOTH”. A candidate may opt to appear twice, even at the time of the first application,” mentions the official website.

The institute further informs that students can only appear for the BITSAT 2023 exam a maximum of two times. Those that appear twice in BITSAT 2023, and then seek admission at BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad, the higher of the two scores will be considered for admission.

BITSAT 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://www.bitsadmission.com/

Step 2: On the main page, look for the link that reads – ‘Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2023’ and click on it.

Step 3: On the new window, scroll down and click on ‘Allow me to apply online’

Step 4: Go to ‘new registration’ and fill up the application form as asked.

Step 5: Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form as instructed.

Step 7: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 8: Keep a hard copy of the BITSAT 2023 application form for future use.

Direct link here: https://bitsat.cbexams.com/bitsat2023applys1/OnlineReg.aspx

BITSAT 2023: Application Fee

Candidates should keep in mind that the BITSAT 2023 application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. Also, the application fee can only be paid online mode through credit card, debit card, net banking, and UPI.

Only 1st Session: Indian and Kathmandu Centers- Male candidates pay Rs 3,400 and Female candidates Rs 2,900. Dubai Center- Male and Female candidates pay Rs 7,000.

Both 1st and 2nd Session: Indian and Kathmandu Centers- Male candidates need to pay Rs 5,400 and Female candidates have to pay Rs 4,400 Dubai Center- Male and female candidates will pay Rs 9,000. For more details and information, check the official website of BITS.

