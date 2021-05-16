BITSAT, SRMJEE, OJEE, UPSEE and More: Engineering Entrance Exams Still Accepting Applications

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, several engineering entrance exams have extended their application deadline. For the national level entrance, JEE Main 2021 - two sessions have already been conducted while the final dates of two sessions are awaited. Students who are aiming to seek admission in engineering colleges can check this list of entrance exams that are still accepting applications online.

BITSAT

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has postponed the entrance exam BITSAT 2021 for admission to undergraduate courses. The last date to apply for the BITSAT 2021 is also extended to June 30 till 5 pm. The exam which was scheduled to be held from June 24 to 29 will now be held in July-August. The new exam dates of the entrance test are not yet announced. Check details here.

OJEE

The OJEE 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held from June 17 to June 24, however, the exam now is postponed. The application process for OJEE is still open at the official website ojee.nic.in and interested candidates can apply till June 15. The application deadline has been extended by a month. The last date for fee payment too has been extended up to June 17. Through OJEE score, candidates can seek admission to BTech, BE, BPharma, and five-year integrated MBA courses.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will hold the engineering entrance exam VITEEE 2021 in online mode on May 28, 29, and 31 now in remote proctored mode. The application process for the VITEEE is still on and the last date to apply for is May 20. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to B.Tech programmes at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. Read notification here.

SRMJEEE

The entrance exam for admission to SRM group of institutions – will be conducted in two phases for various B.Tech programs. The last date of application for SRMJEEE will be May 19 for phase I and July 20 for phase II. Aspirants can either take up SRMJEEE phase-I exam scheduled to be held on May 23 and 24 or phase-II to be held on July 25 and 26. Examinations will be conducted through remote proctored online mode. Know more.

UPJEE

The application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2021 has been extended to June 15 by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). The entrance examination is conducted for admission to various polytechnic institutes in UP. Students seeking admission to various diploma courses in engineering, technology, and management programs offered by the polytechnic institutes.

COMEDK

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges, Karnataka (COMEDK) conducts the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 to offer admission to various engineering courses offered at 100 participating institutions across the state. Students aspiring for engineering aspirants can apply at on or before July 15. The new exam schedule is yet to be announced.

JKCET

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has extended the online application process for the Jammu & Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET-Engineering) 2021 till May 20. Through this exam, students are offered admission to various Bachelor of Engineering and technology courses in government and private colleges across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

AEEE

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the phase-2 registration for the Engineering Entrance Exam 2021. The application window will be closed on May 30 at 4:30 pm. AEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 11 to 14 in Remote Proctored Exam (RPE) mode. Check details here.

