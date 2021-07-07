BITSoM Commences First Ever MBA Program, 35% Women Enrollment

The BITS School of Management (BITSoM), Mumbai has started its first academic session for the two-year residential MBA degree program. Out of the total 140 students enrolled in the program, 35 per cent are women.

Besides, 50 per cent of the class has work experience of two or more years with top companies including Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, TCS, and ZS Associates from across more than twenty industries, informs the institute.

Students were selected on the basis of their CAT/GMAT/GRE scores, extra-curricular achievements, followed by a personal interview.

The batch comes from some of the best Indian and international undergraduate colleges such as the IITs, BITS Pilani, St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, Jesus and Mary College, Indraprastha College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Jadavpur University, NIFT, University of Warwick, UK, New York University at Abu Dhabi, Purdue University, USA and McGill University, Canada.

The classes will begin virtually from July 12. Physical classes will begin after the pandemic situation normalises and the government gives permission to educational institutes to resume classes offline, the varsity said.

The first week of the academic session will begin with a virtual orientation featuring workshops on solving case studies, a session on leadership perspectives by Prakash Iyer, best-selling author, and motivational speaker. this will be followed by introductory sessions on self-development by Prof Leena Chatterjee, head of the Department of Organisational Behaviour and Human Resources.

“Each student at BITSoM will have a self-development plan which will be a first step towards their leadership journey at BITSoM. During the week, a session is also planned for students and their families with Prof Raj Raghunathan, a member of the BITSoM Governing Council and a Professor of Business at the University of Texas at Austin," said BITSoM.

Regarding the commencement of the founding class, Dr Ranjan Banerjee, Dean, BITSoM commented, “This is a strong founding class. Many of our students have chosen BITSoM over top national and international schools. This is remarkable for a school in its first year. The class has been chosen not only for academic excellence and test scores but also for exceptional extra-curricular interests."

