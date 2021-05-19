BITSoM Partners With London Business School to offer Executive Courses, Immersion Programmes

The BITS School of Management (BITSoM) Mumbai will offer courses created by London Business School (LBS). This is one of the many byproducts of the partnership between the two institutes. BITSoM has collaborated with the London Business School (LBS) under which students of the Indian institute will have the option to attend an immersion programme at the London campus of LBS. BITSoM and LBS will also explore co-creating an executive leadership programme exclusively for women leaders in India.

Under the collaboration, students will get an opportunity to spend two weeks in London for an immersion programme. Students will learn from the stellar LBS faculty and explore mindsets and beliefs about cultural intelligence. Running across the program will be the Entrepreneurial Project Lab where students will work in small teams with entrepreneurs and pick up insights from their experience and in return, offer fresh thinking and new possibilities.

The immersion programme is expected to deepen students’ understanding of cross-cultural leadership and expose them to a new wave of entrepreneurial energy, said BITSoM at the virtual launch.

On collaborating with London Business School, Dr Ranjan Banerjee, Dean, BITSoM, said “Our aspiration is to create global leaders of tomorrow. It is not enough to understand global contexts. First-hand experience and reflection matter. Experiencing multi-cultural settings first hand, and solving problems with entrepreneurs in these settings, is the edge that the LBS experience can provide to BITSoM students.”

Launched in January this year, BITSoM’s first cohort comprises a mix of fresh graduates and experienced candidates drawn from the top colleges across the country. Some of the best global faculty from the top institutes in the world are teaching at BITSOM. Faculty drawn from institutes like Kellogg, Wharton, NYU, MIT Sloan, Texas Austin, Cornell will be teaching the founding class. BITSoM has recently added to its faculty pool with outstanding teachers such as Prof. Leena Chatterjee, Prof. AK Shivakumar, Devdutt Pattnaik, and Nish Bhutani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here