BJP Has Taken Jobs Of Over 10,000 Teachers: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led Tripura government has taken the job of 10,323 teachers. This has come days after five teachers had attempted suicide in West Bengal demanding permanent posts and a salary hike.

The BJP alleges that TMC is taking interest in the state of Tripura’s teachers as its eying at North East in upcoming elections. TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh earlier wrote on social media, “before doing politics please answer why 10,323 teachers have lost their job? What was BJP doing? A lot of teachers have died, please consider their demand first and then drama."

Dilip Ghosh BJP State President immediately reacted to this tweet stating “These teachers were all recruited by CPIM. There was court direction still our Chief Minister kept them, there is no suicide.”

The issue of Tripura’s teachers goes back to 2010 when a huge recruitment drive was run to hire over 10,000 teachers in both primary and secondary schools. The recruitment process was marred by controversy when 462 teachers were found to be non-eligible.

Talking to News18, one of the teachers Ashim Pal said, “It was found that 462 cases had problems. In 2014 court directed that teachers whose recruitment had issues should be discontinued after December 31st. They also said that an exam can be taken to retain these teachers. The left government did nothing and we who are not part of that 462 too have lost our job.”

Teachers alleged that even though BJP in its manifesto said that it would give jobs to the teachers, it has not done anything in this regard.

Deepak De another teacher from Unnokuti district in Tripura said “We have lost our jobs, they promised to help us but now they are not doing anything. About 106 teachers have died. Where will we go?”

Teachers’ issue has become a talking point in Bengal and can be an issue in upcoming elections in Tripura.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here