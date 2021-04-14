BJP Lawmaker Writes to CM Yogi Adityanath, Seeks Cancellation of UP Class 10 Board Exams

After the Central Board of Secondary Education’s announced decision to cancel the board examinations due to the Covid-19 situation, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLC Umesh Dwivedi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma requesting them to cancel the UP Board Class 10 exam.

CBSE on Wednesday cancelled the Class 10 exams and postponed the Class 12 exams as the country sees a surge in coronavirus cases. In his letter, Dwivedi cited the example of CBSE’s decision and requested a similar directive for the state board examination.

He sought postponement of the Class 12 examination till the Covid-19 situation is contained. Dwivedi said that while exams are important, no exam is more important than human life.

In his letter, the MLC called for a special financial package for teachers who have not been getting proper salary as schools are closed. He said that while CM’s order only permits 50 per cent occupancy in offices, schools have been flouting this directive and calling 100 per cent teachers to schools without any regular classes. Demanding action against such schools, he added that teachers should be allowed to take online classes from their home.

Earlier, former UP minister and leader of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), Shivpal Yadav, had demanded postponement of UP board examinations scheduled to start from May 8. In his tweet, Yadav pointed that in the wake of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, the government should defer the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination.

Yogi Adityanath has also contracted Covid- 19 and has isolated himself at his residence in Lucknow. He announced this news with a tweet this afternoon. He added he will be monitoring the functioning of the state government.

On April 13, Uttar Pradesh reported 17, 963 fresh cases of coronavirus infection. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state has crossed the 9300 mark with 85 deaths on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here