Blacklist Colleges That Harass, Humiliate Kashmiri Student, Says Student Body

In the backdrop of Kashmiri students being roughed up in Agra court after being slapped with sedition charges, a Valley-based student body has demanded colleges and institutions that target Kashmiri students should be blacklisted.

Nasir Khuehami, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said they are in a process of compiling a list of all those colleges and universities in the country in which Kashmiri students are unnecessarily harassed.

He told News 18 that the colleges outside J&K where Kashmiri students are unnecessarily harassed and subjected to mental and physical torture during political or sports events would be called out.

“We want such colleges to be blacklisted," he said without any mincing words. The student leader said kids who go to other states don’t leave their homes for fun or any thrill but for serious studies. “They should not be linked to any politics, " he said.

“We have prepared a list of such colleges and will forward it to the government to blacklist all those colleges which spread bigotry, hate & harassed Kashmiri students unnecessarily and fail to give them protection & ensure their safety", the association tweeted.

“Those trying to give political or religious colour to local students studying in colleges outside J&K are vested interests who are damaging the fabric of our country," he said

He said his organisation is in touch with the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttarakhand where Kashmiri students are studying presently.

Meanwhile, senior Kashmiri politicians lambasted the UP government for targeting the three students who have not been sent for a 14-day remand and were heckled by a group of lawyers on Thursday.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted saying the college authorities have given these students a clean chit & confirmed they didn’t shout any slogans. Rather than take the college assurance at face value the UP police is victimising these poor kids.

“The behaviour of the lawyers is unacceptable & the role of the police is deeply suspect. With polls around the corner rather than make friends with Kashmiri students the powers that be are happier using them as political cannon fodder," he added.

PDP chief and former JK CM Mehbooba Mufti said the crackdown on Kashmiri students both within J&K and outside is reprehensible. The situation in J&K after two years of suppression should have been an eye-opener for the government of India and led to course correction. BJPs pseudo patriotism disregards the idea of India. Release these students immediately, she said.

“HMs Mann ki baat with Kashmiri youth started with slapping UAPA against medical students for celebrating Pakistan’s win. Instead of trying to ascertain why educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan, GOI resorts to vindictive actions. Such steps will alienate them further," she tweeted.

The Sajad Lone led People’s Conference too flayed the “kneejerk" reaction of the UP government to invoke severe charges against the Kashmiri students in Agra, terming such measures a blatant violation of constitutional rights and an overreach.

Adnan Ashraf, its spokesman said, “These students at best need counselling rather than being charged under laws meant for serious offences damaging the integrity of the country and posing an imminent threat to public order. Punitive actions and harsh measures will further alienate young Kashmiris and will neither help reduce the dil ki doori nor create an environment of trust and friendship between Delhi and the youth of Kashmir."

He said slapping of charges against the Kashmiri students studying outside the state is fraught with dangerous consequences as such actions will not only further the mistrust but will also deepen the wedge between Kashmir and other parts of the country.

