Blue and Grey Collar Job Vacancies See 4X Jump Last Year, Trend to Continue: Survey

The number of job vacancies in the blue and grey collar industry increased by 301 per cent in the past year, from 26,26,637 in 2021 to 1,05,42,820 in 2022, as per a survey by Billion Careers. This robust demand can be attributed to the dynamic job market influenced by digitization, automation, and changing work models, it added.

Around 60 per cent of blue and grey collar hires were freshers with 0 to 3 years of work experience. Most organizations prefer hiring freshers, who are technologically advanced and efficient. Companies are also focusing on skill-based mass hiring to boost productivity and efficiency, the report added.

In urban and rural areas, the popularity of candidate discovery platforms rose by 236 per cent over the past year. Metro cities like Delhi (11.57 per cent) and Bengaluru (11.55 per cent) showed the most demand for blue and grey collar jobs, while tier 1 cities like Mumbai (10.21 per cent), Hyderabad (7.78 per cent), and Pune (5.8 per cent) also saw encouraging hiring trends.

Positive hiring patterns were seen across job profiles such as BPO/Customer Care (up 21 per cent), field sales (up 7 per cent), business development roles (up 19 per cent), admin and human resources (up 31 per cent), and security guard (up 110 per cent), compared to 2021. However, there was a slight decline in demand for job roles in data entry and back office (down 18 per cent), counter sales and retail (down 7 per cent), and delivery and driving (down 25 per cent).

Delivery and driver roles saw maximum decline among other job categories. The platform has upskilled more than a million job seekers and candidates, many of whom work as drivers and delivery executives, the report stated.

As the Indian economy transitions into a digital age, recruiters are seeking blue and grey collar workers with expertise in analytical and digital skills, such as machine learning, robotics, 3D printing, and artificial intelligence. Data reflects that legal, IT, healthcare, telecom, and customer care job profiles provide the highest wages, with the average salary for fresh hires ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.

“The job market trends of 2022, ranging from Great Resignation to the emergence of gigs, have shown that every segment will be more focused on hiring, including blue and grey collar workers," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Sr VP and Chief Business Officer of Billion Careers (a Quess subsidiary).

“Organizations today also prefer hiring employees with tech-related skills, as digitization has penetrated across India. Recruiters will optimize hiring processes through technology and address the demand-supply talent gap, focusing on employee engagement and retention."

