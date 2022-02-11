BMC Directs Schools to Give Option of Online Exams to Classes 1-8 Students

While the schools have reopened in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has asked schools to give the option of online exams to students of classes 1 to 8.

BMC education officer Rajesh Kankal on Monday directed the government and non-government schools to not force the students for offline exams and give them a choice instead, reported Times of India. With the relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, schools in Mumbai have been functioning in a hybrid setup. However, some parents complained that students are being forced to take exams in physical mode only.

According to the media reports, physical classes have received good responses from the students and most schools were recording attendance of over 60 per cent. However, when it comes to exams, students are not in favour of the physical setup. As part of the no-fail policy, students of classes 1-8 are evaluated based on their performance in cycle tests, semester, and final exams, reported TOI.

While most schools are proceeding with online assessment for classes 1 to 8, exams of classes 9 to 12 are to be conducted in hybrid mode. Classes 9 to 12 come under the purview of the state education department. The SSC (class 10) exams in Maharashtra will be held offline from next month. The decision, however, has received opposition from some students who argue that holding physical examinations amidst the pandemic was a threat to their health. Further, the students also claim that due to online classes they have not received an equal and quality education.

After a long-run social media campaign, these students also led a protest march towards Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad’s house to raise their concerns last month. Students in classes 10 and 12 falls under the eligible population bracket for COVID-19 vaccines. The government had rolled out the vaccination for teenagers between 15 and 18 years on January 3.

