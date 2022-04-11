Board Aspirants Struggling While Term 2 Exam Preparations, Say Math, Science Most Difficult

Out of all the subjects, students come up with the most number of doubts in Mathematics, with the subject accounting for more than 35 per cent of the queries, as per a survey conducted by Filo app. The top five topics in mathematics that confound the students the most are permutation and combination, integration, complex number, and probability.

Math is followed by physics, which accounts for 30 per cent of all queries on the app. Core topics of physics like rotational mechanics, electromagnetic induction, semiconductors, projectile motion, and center of mass are areas where students are faltering.

Chemistry accounts for 20 per cent of the total queries. Topics that result in most queries are organic chemistry, ionic equilibrium, and electrochemistry. Students are more confident in their biology preparation with just 5 per cent of queries around topics like human physiology, plant physiology, and cell structure and function. The rest 10 per cent are around topics on social science, English, other languages, and computers.

The survey provide a perspective on how students are managing their studies, coping with difficult subjects, and focusing on critical topics to score their best in exams. They also underline the need for counseling sessions for students during this time to manage exam preparation-related stress and performance pressure.

It further added that on an average, students are spending 4 to 5 hours per week resolving their queries. Students from tier 2 cities are spending 20 per cent more time on the app for exam preparation compared to their counterparts from tier 1 cities. This difference could be because of better access to high-quality teachers and tutors in the metros.

About 80 per cent of students are dealing with exam pressure and are seeking tips on strategies to prepare at the last minute, time management, and preparation anxiety. 30 per cent of students who are preparing for class 12 board examinations are concerned about career choices with queries on colleges, possibilities of jobs beyond engineering and medical, and software courses. They are increasingly seeking support from tutors and mentors, with the numbers growing as exam dates come close.

While students try to manage their study hours throughout the week, the motivation to study amongst students, especially those who are appearing for the board examination, is at its highest on Mondays. 10 per cent are spending up to 1 hour a day to self-study and on Sundays, students like to relax and give studies a break. When it comes to peak learning time, evenings between 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm are the most favorable. Students who are active at night usually study between 11 pm to 2 am.

