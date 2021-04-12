Board Exams 2021: BSEB 10th Scrutiny Process Begins, Here's How to Apply for Reevaluation

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the application process for the scrutiny of the Class 10 answer sheets. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The application window for BSEB matric answer sheet scrutiny will close on April 17. Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 70 for each of the subjects they are applying for.

Answer sheets of those who apply for scrutiny will be further rechecked. The board will release the revised results in due course of time. In case of change of marks for any candidate, the same will be reflected in the answersheets.

Step 1: Visit the homepage of BSEB official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Next, go to the ‘Scrutiny Registration’ link

Step 3. Enter the required details to fill the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny application 2021

Step 4: Choose any payment mode of your choice Pay the required fee and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Those who have failed in one or two subjects can also appear in the compartment examination. The registration for the same has also started on the BSEB official website.

The board declared the Class 10 result on April 5. This year the overall pass percentage is the lowest of the past three years. Only 78.17 per cent of students have managed to pass the Class 10 exams as compared to 80.59 per cent, last year. According to the official statement of BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have taken the Class 10 board exams this year.

Meanwhile, the board has also announced rewards for the top 10 students of the state. As per the official statement, the student who has topped the board exam will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh along with a laptop and a Kindle-E-Book Reader. The second and third-ranked student will also get a laptop and a Kindle-E-Book Reader along with Rs 75,000 and Rs 50, 000 respectively. The rest of the students who are in the top 10 list will get a laptop and Rs 10,000 as a reward.

