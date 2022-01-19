Board Exams 2022: From Take Home Tests to Vaccination Before Exams, State-wise Schedule, Exam Pattern

The surge in Covid-19 cases has led to few changes in the upcoming board exams. While Bihar is holding boards for vaccinated students, Madhya Pradesh has allowed take-home exams, CBSE and CISCE are holding exams twice a year. Here’s the latest status on board exams 2022 on exam dates and patterns:

Karnataka: The Karnataka PUC II or class 12 board exams will be held from April 16 and continue till May 5. The exams will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. The state board had divided the exams into two semesters this year. The department of education has decided to go ahead with annual exams.

Maharashtra: The HSC or class 12 board exams will begin from March 4 and continue till April 7 while the SSC will be conducted between March 15 and April 18. The exam will be held in two shifts — from 10:30 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will have objective type questions and the final result will be calculated on the basis of the final exam, internals, and practicals.

CBSE: As per the sample paper of the term II exam released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), it will feature both short and long type questions. The term II will have some internal choices as well as subjective and case-based questions. The exams will be held for a duration of two hours. The exact date sheet is yet to be released but is likely to be held in March-April only if the COVID-19 situation is conducive. If not, the final result will be based on the term I along with internal and practical marks.

CISCE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is likely to conduct the board exams 2022 in March but just like CBSE, it will only be held if the pandemic situation is conducive. The exact exam dates and pattern is yet to be released by the board.

Bihar: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the class 10 or matric and class 12 or intermediate board exams in February. While the matric exams will be held from February 17 to 24, the inter exams will begin on February 1 and go on till February 14. The exams will be held for 3 hours 5 minutes and feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The government has also announced that 30 lakh students would be vaccinated before the board exams begin.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had earlier that the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022 will be organised between February to March. The practical exams are likely to begin from the third week of February, and the theory exams from the fourth week of March, however, the assembly elections are to be held in February-March and the government had later said that the board exams might be held after the elections are over. A final date sheet is yet to be released. The preboards are to be held in January. UPMSP had divided the board exams 2022 into two terms just like CBSE.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is yet to release the final exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The practical exams were to begin on January 17 but have now been postponed till further notice. A review meeting will be conducted in February following which the final dates will be decided depending on the pandemic situation.

Telangana: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to conduct the TS inter first-year and second-year exams from May. The exact dates and the exam pattern is yet to be announced. The board exam fee payment process is still going on and will continue till January 24.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE had announced that class 10 exams will begin from February 18 up to March 10 and class 12 exams from February 17 up till March 12. The practical exams will begin on February 12 and continue till March 31 along with the theory exam. The pre-boards are being held from January 20 in the take-home mode. The exams were scheduled to be held in the offline mode but later shifted to take-home due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. The final exam date sheet and exam pattern are likely to be announced by the board soon.

