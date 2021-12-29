Board Exams 2022: From UP to Rajasthan to Telangana, Know State-wise Dates of 10th, 12th Board Exams

Most of the states will be conducting the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021-22 in two phases or terms. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) held the first term examination in November-December 2021. The term 2 exams are scheduled for the year March 2022.

From Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, to Bihar, here is the state-wise list of the dates of classes 10, 12 2022 board exams 2022:

Maharashtra: Maharashtra HSC or class 12 board exams will begin from March 4 and the last exam will be held on April 7 while the SSC or class 10 board exams will be held between March 15 and April 18. It will be held in two shifts — from 10:30 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Gujarat: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) recently released the revised dates for class 10 and 12 board exams, which are slated to be held between March 28 and April 12, 2022. Previously, the dates for board exams were from March 14 to March 30.

Mizoram: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) also released the dates for High School Leaving Certificate Examinations, class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate, class 12, final examination dates. As per the official announcement, class 10 exams will begin on February 28 and will end on March 16. On the other hand, class 12 exams will be conducted between March 1 and March 25.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is yet to release the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 board, however, it is likely to hold the exams in two phases. Earlier, the board had asked schools to complete the data collection process for issuing admit cards.

Telangana: TSBIE is yet to release the exam schedule for the Telangana class 10 or SSC board exams 2022. It is likely to be released in January. Meanwhile, it conducted the TS Inter or class 11 exams from October 25 to November 3. the results were announced on December 16.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 and class 12 exams will be organised from February to March 2022. The practical exams of UPMSP are slated to begin in the third week of February, and the theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March. The detailed datesheet is expected to be released tomorrow.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE has announced that class 10 exams will begin from February 18 up to March 10 and class 12 exams will begin from February 17 up till March 12. The practical exams for both classes will begin on February 12 and continue till March 31 along with theory exams.

Bihar: The class 10 or matric and class 12 intermediate final exam dates have been announced by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The matric exams are scheduled between February 17 and February 24, while the BSEB inter exams will begin on February 1 and will conclude by February 14.

Andhra Pradesh: The AP govt is expected to announce the board exam dates in February 2022. It is likely to release the notification regarding the SSC exams next year beginning.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.