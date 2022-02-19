Board Exams 2022 To Start From February: Know Lists For Various State Board Examinations

Ever since the pandemic, many schools and boards have postponed their examinations in the past few months. Now, every state is conducting its board exams as per the conditions of the state. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have already announced the dates of Term 2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 (from April onwards), many state boards have not even conducted term 1 exams yet. However, the schedule of various board exams has been released now. Let’s take a look at the state-wise schedule of board exams for Class 10 and Class 12.

Mizoram Board of School Education

The state board of Mizoram has released the official notification for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The board will conduct High School Leaving Certificate Examinations, that is Class 10 examination from February 28 to March 16. Whereas the exams for Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate will be conducted from March 1 to March 25.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board

The dates of Class 10 and Class 12 Gujarat Board Exams are announced by the board. As per the notification, the board exams for both the 10th and 12th will be held from March 28 to April 12.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board

While the examination dates of Class 12 have not been released by KSEEB, the class 10 exams will begin on March 28.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education

Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held in offline mode in the state of Chhattisgarh. The board has announced the exam dates. Class 10 students will appear for the exams from March 3 to March 23 whereas the Class 12 students will sit in the exam from March 2 to March 30.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education

Maharashtra is also planning to conduct the exams in offline mode for both class 10 and 12. As per schedule, the state board exams for Class 10 will be conducted from March 15 to April 4. For Class 12, the exams will be held from March 4 to April 30.

