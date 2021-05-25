Board Exams Are Important Not Amid Pandemic, Consider Online Exams: Bihar Edu Minister

The Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has demanded that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board exam dates be announced or be held online. “CBSE board examinations should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students’ life. However, this can’t happen amid the current situation. But a tentative date should be announced. There is also an option of online examination," he told news agency ANI.

In the meeting between Centre, Union Education Minister, state education ministers and education secretaries regarding class 12 board exams 2021, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had asked stated to provide suggestion on how to hold exams by May 25. As per sources, the exams are expected to be conducted at a “conducive time" and the final exam dates will be announced by May 30 or June 1.

CBSE had stated that it would hold a review meeting on June 1 and proposed two ways to hold the board exams - either take exams only for major subjects or change exam pattern to objective questions only. It had also said that “a student-friendly decision" will be taken by June 1.

The Uttar Pradesh board is expected to hold the state board exams in July while the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh government will take a final decision by first week of June. The Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will decide within a week and has stated that the it will explore the option of a “non-examination route” for the Maharashtra HSC exam due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

On the other hand, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has release the class 12 exam schedule. The board has announced to conduct the exams in an open book mode and students will be able to take the class 12 exams while sitting at home. They will be provided with question papers and answer sheets from their respective centers of selected subjects from June 1 to June 5. Once they received the question papers, they will have to submit their answer sheets within five days.

