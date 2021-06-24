Board Exams, JEE, NEET 2021: Education Minister to go Live Tomorrow, Answer Queries

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will go live on social media platforms on Friday - June 25 at 4 pm to address queries of students regarding the board exams. While the CBSE has cancelled its class 10 and 12 board exams, Pokhriyal is expected to announce the result dates, as well as talk about college admissions and upcoming competitive exams.

The minister has said that he will take questions from the student, teachers, and other stakeholders during the interaction. Students who have a query can send the same to the Education Ministry’s personal Twitter and Facebook handles and the official handle of the Ministry of Education.

Pokhriyal, addressing students said, “Dear students, I am constantly receiving a lot of your messages and information. Also, you have expressed concern about my health. For this, I would like to express my thanks to all of you and say that I am feeling healthy now."

Pokhriyal was recently admitted to hospital leading to COVID-19 related complications.

He added, “Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in your messages. But was unable to communicate with you due to his ongoing treatment in the hospital. If you have any other query related to CBSE exams then you can send me on Twitter, Facebook, or also by mail."

CBSE board exams have been cancelled and the board has also announced result schemes for both classes 10 and 12. Currently, schools are uploading the marks of students in the portal set-up by CBSE, and the result for both exams are expected in July. However, there is uncertainty around the exams of students who were to appear for the exams in private mode, repeater students, and compartment exams.

Further, the JEE Main pending sessions have been postponed till further notice. While an official statement form the ministry is awaited, sources reveal that the engineering entrance exams is expected to be held in August and the second session will be held within a gap of 25 days.

NEET 2021 aspirants are still awaiting the application form. It is logistically unlikely that the exam will be held in August. Sources in the ministry also informed that the exam will be held in September. It was scheduled to be held on August 1. Minister might deliberate on the entrance tests.

