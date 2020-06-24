Take the pledge to vote

Board Results 2020: UP, Assam and Goa Boards to Announce 10th, 12th Results This Week

Board Results 2020: Classes 10 and 12 board results of states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Assam are expected to be out by this week on their official websites. Assam Board HS results will be released tomorrow (June 25) on its official website at ahsec.nic.in

June 24, 2020
Board Results 2020: UP, Assam and Goa Boards to Announce 10th, 12th Results This Week
Board Results 2020 | This year, announcement of board exam results 2020 were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. However, some states/union territory like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir had declared their long-pending board results last week on their respective official websites. Similarly, Class 10 and 12 board results of states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Assam are expected to be out by this week. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Boards have declared their state Board results for class 10 and 12 students this week.

In view of sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, some states have cancelled their pending board examinations, which were scheduled to be conducted in the month of July this year.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has said that the students will not be forced to sit for pending examinations for Class 10 and 12 in July.

Similarly, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is mulling over to cancel the pending board exams 2020, and allow students to pass under a special marking scheme.

Here's list of board exam results 2020 that are expected to be released this week

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Uttar Pradesh Board result for the class 10 and class 12 on June 27 at 12:30pm. Over 56.11 lakh students who had appeared in the board examination can check results on board's official webites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Assam: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce the AHSEC board exam results of Class 12 examination on June 25. As per a report, the evaluation process was completed in May. Around 2.34 lakh students who had appeared in the class 12 board exams in March can check their results on board's official websites - hsinfo.in and ahsec.nic.in.

Goa: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to announce the results of class 12 examinations by this week. A total of 18,150 students appeared in the HSSC exam this year that was hit due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Result will be made available at gbshse.gov.in.

All students are advised to keep their admit cards handy for hassle-free download of score card.

Results released

Telangana: The Telangana SSC Results 2020 have been released in a marks memo form. The Directorate of Government Education, Telangana, has assessed all candidates based on their internal examinations. The TS SSC results for class 10 students have been released by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh: Over 8 lakh students received their Chhattisgarh Board results that were released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on June 23. The CGBSE 10th and 12th results were released on Chhattisgarh Board's official website at cgbse.nic.in. Pragya Kashyap topped Class 10 CGBSE Board Exam 2020 with full 100% marks. Prashansa Rajput and Bharti Yadav secured the second and third spot with 99.33% and 98.67%, respectively.

