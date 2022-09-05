Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development Program 2022 now Open to Indian Startups

Boeing India has announced the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) program for 2022 open, inviting applications from university students and early stage startups across the country. The program is aimed at encouraging young entrepreneurial minds to develop ideas that can be converted into viable business offerings. Applicants are invited to submit ideas in the fields of mobility, space, connectivity, Industry 4.0 technology, enterprise digital solutions, sustainability, and data analytics/AI.

Interested students and entrepreneurs can apply to the BUILD program at www.boeing.co.in/build. The deadline for idea submissions is October 31, 2022. For the program, Boeing has partnered with seven incubators: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore, T-Hub Hyderabad, and KIIT Bhubaneshwar.

The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will pitch their ideas to subject-matter experts on Boeing Innovation Day, to be held in February 2023. The winners will stand a chance to win cash prizes. Boeing mentors and industry experts will interact and closely work with the finalists to refine and suggest ways to convert ideas into viable business offerings.

Application eligibility

Those who are graduates in the year 2022, or are faculty, and budding entrepreneurs can apply for the programme. One winning team each from the seven University incubators will receive a cash prize worth Rs10,00,000.

University incubators from seven Indian states will call for applications

Shortlisted teams will be mentored by Boeing experts to refine and convert ideas to viable business offerings.

Ahmed Elsherbini, managing director, Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center, and chief engineer, Boeing India said, “I am excited to see the possibilities and results of enhanced interaction between our engineers, technologists, and the student and start-up community at BUILD, and believe that these interactions will boost the culture of innovation and creativity at Boeing and among the participating startup community.” In 2019, BUILD attracted a record number of entrants with more than 850 innovator teams applying from tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities across India.

