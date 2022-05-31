Bombay HC Decides in Favour of Uniform Exam Pattern Across Colleges in Maharashtra

Students from universities across Maharashtra had filed a plea in Bombay High Court Seeking a uniform mode of exams for all higher education institutions. Students were concerned that different universities in Maharashtra have different exam pattern which can give uneven marks to students across states. The plea highlighted that this may cause difficulty to students and will be unfair to the marking scheme as well.

On Monday, a bench of two judges, Justice Milind Jadhav and Justice Abhay Ahuja asked the students to put forward their concerns to the Director of Higher Education, Maharashtra, on June 1.

Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to take a final call on the concerns of the students regarding the uniform examination pattern.

The DHE has been given two weeks time to take a final call. The director of Higher Education is asked to decide upon the matter latest by June 8. Also, during the hearing, the court talked in favour of the students and directed the authorities to conduct the examination in a uniform model across the state.

Read | Calcutta University to Take Final Call on Mode of Exams on June 3, Students Demand Online Exams

The first-year law student Balusha Bhasal and social worker, Kalpesh Yadav came together to file the petition that read, “While the University of Mumbai has already conducted some exams in online mode, most other exams are being conducted in offline mode,”

The petition further said that having a huge difference in the pattern, syllabus and marking scheme, results might get delayed. Also, this might lead to the variation in the overall scores of students which will differ from one university to another.

This step was taken after the students got to know about the decision taken by all Vice Chancellors of non-agriculture universities to conduct the offline examinations in a uniform manner. However, it was learnt by the students that while some universities are abiding by the decision, many others are not following it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.